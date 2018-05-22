Textron Aviation has halted production of its Cessna Turbo Skyhawk JT-A, which was certified by the FAA and European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) just last year. While the airframer is no longer offering the aircraft directly to customers, the 155-hp Continental CD-155 turbodiesel will still be offered through the engine maker as an STC installation. Continental received STCs from both the FAA and EASA for the diesel ...