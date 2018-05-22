Textron Aviation recently chalked up orders for 52 Cessna 172 Skyhawks from two Cessna-authorized sales and service representatives in China, with deliveries expected to be completed this year. The company announced the orders at April’s Asian Business Aviation Conference and Exhibition in Shanghai. “In China, the aviation market and pilot training are growing quickly and steadily, resulting in greater demand for high-quality training aircraft,” said Kevin Wu, Textron ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Textron Aviation Garners 52 Skyhawk Orders In China" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).