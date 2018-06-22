TAG Aviation Asia will operate an FBO at Macau International Airport. The Hong Kong-headquartered operator has agreed to a six-eyear concession agreement with the Macau Airport Authority to provide a full-service facility operating 24/7. Macau is the first destination FBO for TAG within the Asia-Pacific region and is scheduled to be operational in the fourth quarter of this year to serve business aircraft.
