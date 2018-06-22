German industrial giant Siemens is stepping up its involvement in the growing electric aircraft market, supplying propulsion motors for projects in the U.S. and Europe. Siemens is to provide motors to Colorado-based Bye Aerospace for its two-seat Sun Flyer 2 and four-seat Sun Flyer 4, being developed as FAA-certified all-electric aircraft for the flight training and general aviation markets. “They will be an active partner through the FAA certification and production phase for the Sun ...