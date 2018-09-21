Sheltair Aviation has entered into a long-term lease with Jefferson County, Colorado, to build and operate a full-service fixed-base operation and hangar complex at the Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport. It will be Sheltair’s first facility west of the Mississippi. Phase One of the development includes a new 10,000-sq.-ft. facility, 35,000-sq.-ft. of hangar space and a fuel farm. Future plans include the development of an additional 25 acres. The airport is in Broomfield, Colorado.
