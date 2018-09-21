Saudi Arabia will require 8,800 pilots and 11,700 technicians by 2024, according to the National Aviation Academy (NAA). The pilots and technicians needed will be due to attrition and fleet growth, NAA Managing Director Capt. Bander Khaldi told members of the Middle East and North Africa Business Aviation Association (Mebaa) Conference Jeddah. The conference was attended by 148 business aviation professionals and featured presentations and discussions on financing, pilot regulations ...
