Safran CEO Philippe Petitcolin says the French company still sees “a great future” for its troubled Silvercrest business jet engine program and is working on redesigning its high-pressure compressor and the fix should be finalized by next spring. The Silvercrest engine had been scheduled to power the Dassault Falcon 5X, but the French planemaker finally abandoned the program after engine delays put it far behind schedule. It subsequently replaced the 5X with the larger 6X, which ...