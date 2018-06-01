Secrets are hard to keep in today’s world of social media, particularly in civil aerospace where much development testing usually takes place within easy reach of the public gaze. It is remarkable, therefore, that Rolls-Royce was able to surprise the business aviation world by not only unveiling the existence of its Pearl 15 turbofan at EBACE in Geneva May 29-31 but also revealing the new engine for the first time after it had powered Bombardier’s equally unheralded Global 6500 ...