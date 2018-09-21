Max Bleck, who held top executive positions at Raytheon, Beech Aircraft, Cessna, Gates Learjet and Piper Aircraft, died Sept. 2 in Kansas City. He was 91. Bleck retired as president of the Raytheon Co. in 1996 after holding the position for four years. From 1987 to 1991, he was president and CEO of the former Beech Aircraft Corp., then a subsidiary of Raytheon. The Buffalo, New York, native was active with the General Aviation Manufacturers Association and chairman of the board ...