As further acknowledgement of the ongoing shortage of commercial pilots, Republic Airways recently announced it will open a “Leadership in Flight Training Academy” in Indianapolis. Further, it said it would equip the school with a fleet of 50 Diamond Aircraft DA40 NG and DA43-VI training aircraft. Aircraft deliveries are to begin this year and conclude in 2019. The trainers are fitted with the Austro AE300 diesel piston engine, which can burn Jet-A fuel. The carrier said it will ...
