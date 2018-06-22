West Star Aviation’s Conroe-North Houston Regional Airport location has received FAR Part 145 Repair Station Certification. The facility opened in 2016 and operates as a satellite location for West Star. It offers around-the-clock on-call AOG mobile service, limited maintenance and troubleshooting and avionics repair. Satellite locations can assist with obtaining ferry permits for customers to use its other full-service MRO facilities.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Regional Airport Receives Repair Station Certification" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).