On June 24, 1982, the crew of British Airways Flight 9, call sign “Speedbird 9,” lost all four engines of their Boeing 747 on a night flight from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (WMKK), Malaysia, to Perth Airport (YPPH), Australia. Miraculously, the stricken airliner was able to limp to Jakarta and land safely. Within days, the aviation world began to understand the dangers of volcanic ash, its effect on turbofan engines, and how to survive an encounter. In the years that ...