Collins Will Be Missed I so enjoyed your comments regarding Dick Collins in “Viewpoint” (August 2018). I sincerely wish I could have joined you at the Holly Hills Country Club for the celebration of his life. You really brought back fond memories when you mentioned Dick’s father, Leighton, and his Air Facts magazine. Truth be known, as a very young boy, I religiously went through every monthly issue of Air Facts that came to the house as a result of my late father’s ...
