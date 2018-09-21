Bruce Landsberg, Vice Chairman, National Transportation Safety Board, Washington A University of Maryland bachelor’s and master’s graduate whose first solo was in a J-3 Cub at historic College Park Airport, Landsberg served as a U.S. Air Force officer assigned to a Minuteman III battery. Following that, he returned to the Washington, area where he earned numerous pilot certificates and entered his aviation career as a flight instructor. A skillful communicator, he ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Questions For NTSB Vice Chairman Bruce Landsberg" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).