Putting BizJets Through Their Paces

Legacy 500

The Brazilian planemaker positioned this business jet as a midsize aircraft, because of its 3,000-nm range and $20 million base price. It would like all to believe its main competition is the Bombardier Learjet 85, Cessna Citation Sovereign and Gulfstream G150, among others in that category.

Yet, apart from measures of range and price, the Legacy 500 actually steps up to the super-midsize class, competing in many ways with the Bombardier Challenger 300/350 and Gulfstream G280. This aircraft is the result of 1,000+ engineers working on the clean-sheet design.

Read the full Pilot Report here.