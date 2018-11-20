p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} Planet Nine Private Air Ltd., a Van Nuys, California-based ultra-long-haul charter specialist, introduced its third VIP 16-seat Dassault Falcon 7X business jet into service last month. Planet Nine’s aircraft all feature refurbished cabin interiors, including full Wi-Fi and inflight entertainment ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Planet Nine Adds Third Falcon 7X To Charter Fleet" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).