Los Angeles-based Planet 9 Private Air has added a second Dassault Falcon 7X to its charter fleet. The company secured its FAR Part 135 operating certificate in June. It plans to add two additional Falcon 7X aircraft before year-end. The company was founded by Matt Walter and James Seagrim and is headquartered at Van Nuys Airport in California. It employs 28 full-time workers.
