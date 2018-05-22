When the numbers for 2017 were tallied, there were smiles all around in Stans, Switzerland. That’s because Pilatus delivered 115 aircraft, grossed sales worth $987 million and closed out the year certifying and delivering the first PC-24 twinjet (shown). Financial 2017 was an extremely busy year for Pilatus, and an exceptionally successful one, too. The company also reported a head count of 2,113 employees, its highest ever, including 123 apprentices, with 94% ...