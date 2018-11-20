p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} The FAA is investing $40.9 million in a new 180-ft.-tall air traffic control tower and 15,650-sq.-ft. base building at Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina. The tower will accommodate up to eight positions for controllers in a 550-sq.-ft. tower cab and will house a Terminal ...
