What’s AMR’s business? An aviation-minded person over 30 would likely respond “airlining,” since that was the name of American Airlines’ parent corporation. But they’d be wrong. That entity disappeared upon merging with USAirways. As it happens, though, another AMR continues in air transportation and is likely to grow. Maybe by a lot. The business in focus is the aviation arm of American Medical Response Inc. (AMR), the largest ambulance operator in the ...