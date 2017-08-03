Of Switzerland’s four official languages, the one that dominates in Stans, an alpine town near Mount Pilatus, is Swiss-German. So it is quite likely that variations of the words uberrascht (surprised), geschmeichelt (flattered) and maybe a few less wholesome were uttered frequently in Stans cafes and kitchens in 2016 after Textron Aviation announced the Cessna Denali. You see, it was the good folk of Stans who nearly 25 years ago created the PC-12 (see bottom photo), an aircraft ...