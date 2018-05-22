p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} The Collingwood Regional Airport (CNY3), a single paved runway facility close by Ontario’s Georgian Bay, is up for sale or lease. The town of Collingwood is soliciting offers for the 392-acre airport, which is 90 mi. north of Toronto. The town “was pouring in a lot of money into the airport,” said Fareed Amin, Collingwood’s chief ...
