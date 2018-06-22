Serge Dassault, chairman and CEO of the parent company of Dassault Aviation, died May 28 after suffering heart failure at his office in Paris. He was 93. The son of company founder Marcel Dassault, he was for decades a leading figure in French aviation. Though he had long ago turned over leadership of Dassault Aviation to Charles Edelstenne, Serge Dassault continued to lead parent company Groupe Dassault, which also owns CATIA software powerhouse Dassault Systemes. He remained a ...