The NTSB has issued a preliminary report on its investigation of a near miss involving a Gulfstream IV charter flight at Philadelphia International Airport. The aircraft was operated by Pegasus Elite Aviation as PEGJET Flight 19. Four passengers and three crewmembers were on board and were not injured. The aircraft was not damaged, the NTSB said. The flight, which occurred Aug. 10, was on visual approach and cleared to land on Runway 35 about 8:50 p.m. But during the approach, the aircraft ...