Dassault Aviation and Safran Aircraft Engines are planning what is certain to be an intense meeting to devise a new schedule for the already delayed Falcon 5X big-cabin business jet, following more problems with the aircraft’s Silvercrest engine. Some glitches related to engine development have already delayed the aircraft’s entry into service to 2020, and Eric Trappier, Dassault’s chairman and CEO, says it is too early to know the full extent of how the new round of ...