The Town of East Hampton, New York, cannot divert airport revenue to pay for legal fees resulting from its unsuccessful effort to restrict access at East Hampton Airport, according to an appeal to the FAA filed by the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA). The appeal comes in response to a preliminary FAA 14 CFR Part 16 decision in which the agency declined to address the alleged misappropriation of airport funds, the NBAA says. Airport users essentially were double-charged in ...