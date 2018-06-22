The recent purchase and leaseback of four Sikorsky S-92 helicopters raised Milestone Aviation Group’s fleet of the type to more than 95, thus one-third of all S-92 aircraft in operation globally. Milestone is a GE Capital Aviation Services company. Suited for a variety of missions, most notably in providing transport to the offshore oil and gas industry as well as search and rescue, S-92 helicopters have logged more than 1.3 million flight hours. “With their continued commitment ...