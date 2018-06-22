MagniX, an Australian startup, is promising to have an electric motor installed and flying on a Cessna 208 Caravan by August 2019. That will require a 540-kW motor. In June, CEO Roei Ganzarski told the Wharton Aerospace West Coast conference in San Francisco that the ultimate goal is to be able to propel a loaded Caravan for up to an hour of flight, which matches many of the sorties that package delivery companies such as FedEx fly to the outskirts of major cities. “If we can pull ...