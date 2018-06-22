The London Oxford Airport and Oxfordjet FBO team received the Sapphire Pegasus award for “Best Business Aviation Airport” for the second successive year. The award was accepted by James Dillion-Godfray, the airport head of business development. London Oxford is one of the top 20 European business aviation airports and has seen consistent growth over the past 10 years.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"London Oxford Airport Team Receives Award" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).