Ranked the fifth busiest business aviation airport in the UK, London Oxford Airport retains its top spot for business aviation movements. According to Eurocontrol’s data published in March, London Stansted leads the “most recovered” airports with 35% growth and London Oxford is second with an overall 32% growth.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"London Oxford Airport Celebrates 10 Years Of Growth" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).