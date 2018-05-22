In early May, Jet Aviation completed its acquisition of Hawker Pacific, which provides civil MRO, fleet and FBO services, and aircraft sales across the Asia-Pacific region and Middle East. As part of this acquisition, Jet Aviation, a General Dynamics subsidiary, will add 19 locations, including seven FBOs, 14 MRO facilities and more than 400,000 sq. ft. of hangar space. More than 800 employees also will become a part of Jet Aviation.