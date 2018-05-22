p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} J.A. Air Center in Sugar Grove, Illinois has joined the Air Elite Network. Based at Aurora Municipal Airport, it offers direct access to the tollway as well as first-class service and convenience for operators and passengers. The FBO has a 11,000-sq.-ft. terminal facility, 100,000 sq. ft. of heated hangar space and a 20,000-sq.-ft. arrival canopy. ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"J.A. Air Centers Joins Air Elite Network" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).