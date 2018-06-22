By January 2019, Inmarsat expects to offer its European Aviation Network inflight Wi-Fi services to business aircraft operators. The service integrates connectivity from an Inmarsat satellite and an LTE-based ground network operated by Deutsche Telekom, which covers the 28 member-states of the EU, plus Switzerland and Norway.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Inmarsat To Provide EAN Wi-Fi For Business Aviation" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).