A Gulfstream G650ER has completed a record-breaking flight over the North Pole, flying from White Plains, New York, on May 12 and arriving in Shanghai on May 13. It completed the 6,870-nm trip in 13˛hr., 40 min. The aircraft flew at an average speed of Mach 0.86. The city-pair record is pending approval by the National Aeronautic Association.
