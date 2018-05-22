p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} Gulfstream Aerospace plans to build a new $55 million, 202,000-sq.-ft. service center at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport campus in Georgia, and will employ an additional 200 people there. The maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, to be called the Savannah Service Center East, will include hangar space, offices and back shops and ...
