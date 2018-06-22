Gogo Business Aviation has reached the second major milestone for its Gogo Avance L5, with the 200th aircraft taking flight with the new system on board. To date, more than 400 Avance L5 systems have been shipped, with hundreds of additional systems on back order and scheduled for delivery. Gogo expects to have approximately 500 installations of the new system by year-end. To date, Gogo and its OEM partners and dealers have received type certificate and STC approvals for the Avance L5 ...