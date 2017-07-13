The convergence of four factors—electric engine technology, powerful lithium-chemistry batteries, automatic control systems and flexible new regulations—is opening new “degrees of freedom” in aircraft design, not the least of which are the propulsion systems for general aviation aircraft. The action could be the key to revitalizing the general aviation industry, which, based on pilot population, has been slipping in popularity since the early 1980s. “Getting ...
