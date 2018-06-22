Britain’s Gama Aviation is the latest company to add its voice to the growing chorus of concern that the business aviation community is flirting with disaster if operators continue to ignore the Jan. 1, 2020, deadline for equipping their aircraft with ADS-B technology. Duncan Daines, the chief marketing officer for Gama’s Oxford Airport-based London ground MRO unit, warns that operators face increased costs or having their jets grounded if they do not get the work scheduled soon. ...