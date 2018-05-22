Fred Schrameck, the former CEO of Epic Air of Bend, Oregon, recently pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud for a scheme involving his consumer aviation company, Aircraft Completion Services (ACS). Schrameck, also known as Rick Schrameck, 73, defrauded customers by using money paid for aircraft for other projects and to “support his own lavish lifestyle,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon. Court documents state that Schrameck solicited ...