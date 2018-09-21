ForeFlight now offers customers mobile Pre-Departure Clearance (PDC) and Digital Automated Terminal Information Service (A-ATIC). The PDC service in partnership with Satcom Direct, automatically delivers, via text and email, departure clearance information at over 70 of the business airports in North America. These features are included at no additional charge in ForeFlight’s Performance Plus and Business Performance plans. Visit www.foreflight.com/performance
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"ForeFlight Now Offers Customers Mobile Pre-Departure Clearance" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).