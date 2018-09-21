Flying Colours has completed the first Ka-band installation of a Gulfstream GV aircraft. Installation included mounting the radome, tail antenna and cabin hardware to bring connectivity to the cabin and the flight deck. The work was part of a major refurbishment of the cabin interior and exterior. The work was completed at Flying Colours’ facility in Peterborough, Ontario.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Flying Colours Completes First Ka-Band Installation On GV" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).