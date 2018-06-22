In a blow to the union and a win for the operator, Flexjet pilots voted in late May to decertify representation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters 1108 by 318-220. With the vote, by rules of the National Mediation Board, the pilots now have a direct relationship with the company. Pilots voted in 2016 for representation, but the two parties failed to secure a labor agreement. The union blamed delay tactics and a cynical campaign for the loss. Flexjet, meanwhile, praised the ...