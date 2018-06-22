In a blow to the union and a win for the operator, Flexjet pilots voted in late May to decertify representation by the International Brotherhood of Teamsters 1108 by 318-220. With the vote, by rules of the National Mediation Board, the pilots now have a direct relationship with the company. Pilots voted in 2016 for representation, but the two parties failed to secure a labor agreement. The union blamed delay tactics and a cynical campaign for the loss. Flexjet, meanwhile, praised the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Flexjet Pilots Vote To Decertify Teamsters Representation " is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).