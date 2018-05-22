News / Analysis / Trends / Issues
Fractional aircraft operator Flexjet plans to move its Richardson, Texas, operations to the Braniff Center at Dallas Love Field. Employees are expected to occupy 32,000 sq. ft. of office space by November. A private terminal and 60,000-sq.-ft. maintenance hangar are scheduled to open in mid-2019.
