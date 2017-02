Talaat Captan is founder and CEO of Air Hollywood, an aviation-themed movie studio that has everything found at an airport—except planes that fly.

The studios and props are used not only for entertainment purposes, but also to assist families living with autism overcome the anxiety of air travel by experiencing the process first through their Open Sky for Autism program.

Read more of William Garvey's interview: Questions for Talaat Captan, Founder & CEO Of Air Hollywood