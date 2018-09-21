The FAA has granted Textron Aviation a temporary exemption to meeting fuel-tank flammability requirements that will allow Citation Longitude deliveries to begin but require a retrofit of delivered aircraft by Jan. 31, 2020. Certification of the Model 700 Longitude had originally been expected in late 2017. The company now expects certification in the third quarter of 2018. At issue is the aircraft’s fuel system, which stores fuel in the wing with the center portion covered by an ...