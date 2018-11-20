p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 22.0px; font: 24.0px 'Panno Text Light'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.3px} span.s2 {font: 24.0px 'Panno Text'; letter-spacing: -0.3px} Executive AirShare, a fractional ownership and charter company based in Lenexa, Kansas, has deleted “Executive” from its name and now calls itself, simply, Airshare. President and CEO John Owen explained, “Our new name and logo essentially reflect a new mindset for the company. We are ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Executive AirShare Rebrands As Airshare" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).