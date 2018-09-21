Duncan Aviation has designed new drink rails and updated the seat design using new seat frames for a Challenger 605 customer. These two enhancements added visual appeal and gave the entire interior of the 605 a sleek, contemporary look that can be repeated in any Challenger 605 cabin. This aircraft had some dated ornate trim and design details. The customer was hoping to incorporate a brushed satin silver trim to replace the older cove molding on the drink rails.
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"Duncan Aviation Designs New Challenger 605 Interior Items" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).