Duncan Aviation has designed new drink rails and updated the seat design using new seat frames for a Challenger 605 customer. These two enhancements added visual appeal and gave the entire interior of the 605 a sleek, contemporary look that can be repeated in any Challenger 605 cabin. This aircraft had some dated ornate trim and design details. The customer was hoping to incorporate a brushed satin silver trim to replace the older cove molding on the drink rails.