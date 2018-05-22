p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 11.5px; font: 9.5px 'ITC Franklin Gothic Std'} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on May 9-10 revealed the local, state and tribal governments that her department has selected to participate in the Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) Integration Pilot Program (IPP) to test small drone applications within their jurisdictions. The Trump administration initiated the IPP last October, directing the ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS PREMIUM CONTENT
"DOT Reveals Participants For UAS Integration Pilot Program" is part of our premium online subscription to BCA. Current Business & Commercial Aviation magazine subscribers: online access is now included at no added charge to you. To read this full article, use your subscriber email to log in to your account (or contact us for assistance in updating your account).