Deer Jet has been awarded Overseas Repair Station recognition by the FAA, allowing it to perform maintenance on N-registered aircraft at its facilities in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen and Hong Kong. It is the 45th maintenance organization in mainland China to win FAA Part 145 repair station approval. Deer Jet already has agreements with main manufacturers and jet maintenance solution firms. In other news, China’s Deer Jet has identified Chengdu for expansion. Deer Jet and the government ...