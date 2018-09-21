Dassault Aviation has signed what it calls an “amicable” settlement with Safran on its dispute concerning Safran’s long-delayed Silvercrest engine it had planned to use on its Falcon 5X business jet. Under the agreement, Safran will compensate Dassault Aviation $280 million. Other terms and conditions of the program applicable to the Silvercrest engine contract remain unaffected, Dassault said, in particular the cash contribution already paid to Safran. In October 2017, ...